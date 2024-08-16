HYBE breaks silence on Suga's fate in BTS after legal troubles

HYBE reacts to Suga leaving BTS rumours: ‘Nonsense’

HYBE, the label behind the globally renowned South Korean band BTS, has addressed rumors swirling around Suga's potential departure from the group following DUI charges.

According to a report from YTN, cited by Koreaboo, HYBE swiftly dismissed the speculation, putting an end to the ongoing rumors.

"Talk of Suga leaving BTS is nonsense," the company stated. "We apologize and are committed to resolving the conflict within the fanbase."

The controversy has sparked a divide among the dedicated BTS ARMY. While some fans expressed disappointment and called for the 31-year-old rapper's departure from the group, others defended him, arguing that the criticism was too harsh.

Many fans also emphasized that Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, deserves privacy as he navigates this situation.

For the unversed, Suga, currently fulfilling his mandatory military service as a social service agent, was reportedly booked by South Korean police on August 6 for riding an e-scooter under the influence as he was returning home.

The rumors about Suga leaving BTS gained traction last week, but according to Koreaboo sources made it clear that such discussions are "not on the table."

The report underscored the strong bond among BTS members—Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V—affirming that the idea of Suga departing from the group is not being considered.

Instead, the focus remains on Suga's deep remorse and reflection following the DUI incident. Despite the controversy, BTS's planned comeback in 2025 is still expected to proceed as scheduled.