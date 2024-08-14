Katy Perry's music video sparks controversy in Spain over unauthorized beach filming

Katy Perry’s new single 'Lifetimes' faces legal scrutiny.

Katy Perry's latest music video, Lifetimes, is under investigation in Spain for alleged unauthorized filming on protected sand dunes in the Balearic Islands.

The video showcases Perry enjoying the sun on Formentera’s beaches, cruising on a boat, diving into the sea, and partying in Ibiza’s vibrant nightlife.



Spanish officials are looking into claims that the production company filmed on the pristine, uninhabited islet of S'Espalmador, a sensitive area at the northern tip of Formentera, without proper authorization.

However, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Natural Environment has clarified that while the initial investigation is ongoing, they do not currently consider the alleged breach an environmental crime.

They suggest that appropriate permissions might have been granted had they been requested.

Perry, the pop sensation behind hits like Roar and Firework is gearing up for the release of her seventh album, 143, in September.

However, the debut single, Woman's World, and its accompanying video faced a lukewarm reception from critics and failed to make a splash in the UK Top 40.



On the personal front, she is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, and the couple shares a three-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.