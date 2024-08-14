Inside Rihanna’s 2025 comeback: album, tour, Glastonbury, and more

Rihanna’s fans have been waiting for a new album and live performances for years

Rihanna is planning a grand comeback in 2025.

After a near decade-long hiatus from music, the 36-year-old singer is in the final stages of her highly anticipated ninth studio album as well as an exciting performance as the headliner for Glastonbury 2025, per a new report by The Sun.

Fans would know that the Fenty Beauty founder has not released an album since her critically acclaimed 2016 album, Anti. Moreover, she also halted touring and concerts and has instead been focusing on her beauty brand and her family of five with A$AP Rocky.

An insider explained the long wait to the outlet, sharing that Rihanna has experimented with various genres over the past few years, collaborating with artists like Alesso and Diplo. However, much of that material was scrapped as she aimed for a fresh, cohesive sound.

“The wait is almost over,” the source teased, adding “Rihanna has been back in the studio for a while now and things are finally coming together.”

While the album’s release could stretch into early 2025 due to the resurgence of vinyl, fans can expect a major world tour to accompany the launch, per the outlet.

“Either way, 2025 is set to be her year with a giant tour in the works with live Nation and yes, Glastonbury is back on the table," the source said.