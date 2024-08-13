Meghan Markle receives new title as she heads to Colombia with Harry

Meghan Markle suffered a major setback ahead of tour to Colombia with Prince Harry.

A royal commentator, Eamonn Holmes, told GB News that the Duchess of Sussex wants to be an influencer, however, she "can't think of a single thing" which has successfully influenced people around her.



While discussing the resignation of her 18th staff member, he said, "She wants people to respect her and what she does, but I can't think of a single thing that she could talk about that would make someone influenced."

For the unversed, Meghan and Harry faced a fresh blow after reports revealed that their chief of staff, Josh Kettler, resigned just before their much-talked visit to the South American country.

The sources from the Sussexes camp claimed that the resignation was a "mutual agreement," but the latest update put the Montecito couple in a bad light.



Moreover, several royal fans questioned Harry and Meghan's conduct with their staff members as Josh was their 18th employee who quit his job.



Notably, no official comments have been made by the California-based couple about their ongoing controversy.