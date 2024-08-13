Dr. Dre on ‘magical’ Olympics closing ceremony performance with Snoop Dogg

Dr. Dre can’t seem to stop praising his longtime friend and collaborator, Snoop Dogg, after performing with him at the closing ceremony for the Olympics in Los Angeles.
“It's magical. I don't even feel comfortable performing without Snoop,” Dre, 59, shared with Entertainment Tonight on Monday about reuniting with Snoop Dogg, 52, for the performance of their hit The Next Episode.
“Something about the synergy that me and Snoop have is really interesting,” Dre said.
"Really, Snoop, he's the superstar. I'm the co-star when we get on stage," Dre added. "It's different when we're in the studio, you know? I'm the captain when we're in the studio, but when we go outside, Snoop is the guy."
The music mogul claimed that for the pre-recorded performance to be successful, it had to be unexpected, and the producers were somehow able to pull that off.
“The Olympic Committee, they handled that. I was wondering how they were gonna do that and nobody had cell phones or anything like that. It was filmed the day before it aired,” Dre explained.
“So trying to keep that a secret for that amount of time seems like it would've been impossible, but they made it happen!”
