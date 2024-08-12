BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Rosalía join forces for new anthem 'New Woman'

Lisa and Rosalia first teased 'New Woman' on August 6

Lalisa Manobal, known globally as Lisa of BLACKPINK, has teamed up with Spanish sensation Rosalía to create a new girl power song.

On Monday, August 12, Lisa shared a vibrant new poster for their upcoming track, New Woman, on her Instagram Stories, featuring the duo.

In the poster, Rosalía, 31, stuns in a black dress with sheer sleeves, while the 27-year-old South Korean rapper exuded confidence in a white hooded, sleeveless top paired with matching bottoms.

The text overlaid on the image reads, "New Woman Lisa Feat. Rosalia."

The dynamic pair first teased the song on August 6 with a cryptic poster titled "Brand New Dia", hinting at the lyrics and Rosalía's involvement.

Since then, excitement has soared, with fans counting down to the song's official release on August 15.

The La Fama hitmaker further amped up the anticipation during a recent Instagram Live session, previewing a snippet of what seemed to be Lisa's verse.



This collaboration marks a significant moment for Lisa, who is fresh off the success of her solo comeback with the hip-hop track ROCKSTAR.

The music video for ROCKSTAR has surpassed 100 million views, and the track set a new record as the fastest song by a K-pop female soloist to reach 100 million streams on Spotify.