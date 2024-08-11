Snoop Dogg’s Love for 'Peaky Blinders' leaves creator in awe

Snoop Dogg says Peaky Blinders remind him of his days into gang culture

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight recently shared that while the hit Netflix series has garnered a fanbase that includes A-listers like Barack Obama, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt, Snoop Dogg’s appreciation left the most profound impact on him.

In a candid interview on BBC’s Desert Island Discs radio show, the prolific writer recounted his memorable encounter with the Drop It Like Its Hot rapper. He found a deep connection with the show, which ran for six successful seasons until 2022.

Dogg told Knight that the series "reminded him of how he got into gang culture," resonating with the US native personally.

"It was all about family keeping you in and escaping from family to do the bad stuff, and then the family relocating their emotions and loyalties to follow you and then escaping again," he elaborated.

This reflection struck a chord with Knight, making him realise the universal themes within Peaky Blinders.

"It made me understand that there is something in Peaky that is pretty universal," Knight remarked.

Knight described Dogg as "such a great bloke" and "so nice to talk to," highlighting their genuine connection over the series.

Peaky Blinders, inspired by Knight’s childhood in Birmingham, was rooted in stories of local gangsters, known as peaky blinders for the way they wore their peaked caps.