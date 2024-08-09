Cardi B reveals ‘freak accident’ that ‘paralysed’ her amid pregnancy

Cardi B is opening up about a frightening health scare that almost jeopardised her pregnancy.
During a chat on X Spaces, the 31-year-old rapper — who is expecting her third child with estranged husband Offset — revealed she experienced a "freak accident" that temporarily left her "paralysed" and nearly led to a pregnancy loss.
“I had a f***ing freak accident. I don’t know how something — well, it wasn’t little, it actually hurt,” Cardi shared, without delving into specifics.
The Bodack Yellow hitmaker explained that the incident grew serious enough to cause temporary paralysis, putting her unborn baby at risk.
“And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come,” she reflected.
Thankfully, Cardi reassured fans that she and her baby are now okay.
“Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite,” she admitted, maintaining her signature sense of humour despite the ordeal.
“Today, I woke up sober, honey. I’m dying. If I don’t feel good in four hours, I’m going to the hospital and I don’t give a f***,” she quipped, adding, “Imma exaggerate this s*** so I can get more morphine.”
“Morphine me down! I don’t give a damn,” she demanded.
The news of Cardi’s health scare comes shortly after she announced her third pregnancy just a day after filing for divorce from Offset amid cheating speculations. The pair also share daughter Kulture Kiari, 6, and son Wave Set, 2.
