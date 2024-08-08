Brad Pitt’s son Pax’s horrible e-bike accident leaves star ‘extremely concerned’

Brad Pitt on son Pax's e-bike accident

Brad Pitt couldn’t just rest relaxed after the star’s son got admitted into the ICU as a result of an accident.



According to Page Six, Brad Pitt is “extremely concerned” about his son Pax’s well being following the 20-year-old’s scary e-bike crash, as a result to which the boy has been admitted into intensive care unit.

As per different sources close to the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star shared with TMZ Wednesday, Pitt has been constantly touching base on updated information about Pax’s recovery.

Sources also told the outlet’s that Pax’s accident left Pitt, 60, in a shock and took an emotional toll on the actor.

“Brad still cares a lot about Pax,” sources claimed to Page Six.

Pax, who has been estranged from his father for years, faced “complex trauma” because of the crash and will have to cope up with a “long road to recovery” after getting out of the ICU, other sources told the outlet.

Another source shared that this is not the first e-bike accident for Pax, and he still doesn’t wear a helmet.