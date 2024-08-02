Offset faces financial crisis amid divorce from Cardi B

Offset is facing financial woes, with two separate tax liens totalling $1.6 million, according to reports.



The news comes on the heels of his divorce filing from Cardi B. The debts, totalling $1,575,266 and $32,963, respectively, remain unpaid.

Offset was notified of the first lien in April and the second in June, with neither listing Cardi B's name.

Cardi B's representative confirmed to Page Six that the rapper filed for divorce from Offset for the second time on July 31, seeking primary custody of their two children, Kulture (5) and Wave (2).

Although rumors of Offset's infidelity have circulated, a source revealed that cheating was not the primary reason for the divorce.

Instead, there are other factors at play, suggesting a more complex situation led to Cardi's decision to end their marriage.

“They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the insider told the publication.

“This is something she wants to do. They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now.”

The source continued, “It’s not something that happened overnight … They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable.”

Cardi allegedly wishes to avoid a messy divorce.

“She has no ill will towards him. She’s wishing him the best. She’s not going into this next season [of her life] with any beef or any drama. She wants everything to be very peaceful,” the insider explained.

Cardi B announced her third pregnancy on the same day news of her and Offset's divorce broke.