Prince William, Kate Middleton feel threatened by Meghan's intellectual prowess

Prince William and Princess Kate appeared visibly uncomfortable during an early encounter with the Fab Four, as detailed in Robert Johnson's biography, Catherine, The Princess of Wales.

The book explores how rumours of a rift between the Waleses and Sussexes first emerged in the public eye.

Jobson, a royal reporter and the royal editor of the London Evening Standard, describes "clear tensions" among the foursome during a televised appearance in February 2018.

At the Royal Foundation Forum, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined William and Kate, where they faced questions from journalists about family disagreements.

When asked about their recent dispute, the Prince of Wales responded vaguely, indicating uncertainty about its resolution but acknowledging their ongoing connection but said: "We're stuck together for the rest of our lives."

Looking at their body language, Jobson wrote: "Harry was clearly smitten with Meghan. He appeared in awe of her intellect and public speaking skills. William and Catherine, however, appeared unsettled. They shuffled in their seats and looked decidedly uncomfortable. Cracks began to appear from that moment."

The palace swiftly released a statement on behalf of the late Queen Elizabeth that asserted the Sussexes are "much-loved family members" but noted that "some recollections may vary" about the couple's assertions about their time as working royals, which would be "addressed privately".

While Harry has since returned to the UK for landmark occasions, including the funerals of his grandparents, as well as celebratory occasions such as the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the King's Coronation, the ice has yet to thaw between the Duke and the rest of his family.

But Harry and Meghan have been fiercely critical of the monarchy in the public eye; from their notorious Oprah interview and Netflix series to Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare. Harry told Oprah that he and William were on 'different paths'.

Afterwards, he claimed in his book that the brothers had a physical altercation at Frogmore Cottage over the former Suits star's behaviour. Harry claimed William 'lunged' at him and 'grabbed' his shirt during the confrontation.

It came after the Fab Four temporarily held a ceasefire and stepped out for the last time on the Long Walk in Windsor to mark the death of the late Queen.

The King's royal butler Grant Harrold has said that Harry and William now have a 'non-existent' relationship. The 45-year-old worked with Harry and William when they were in their late teenage years and early twenties. He said he "liked the way they got on with each other."