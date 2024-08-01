Prince William faces criticism over 'neglecting duty' during Olympics

The Prince of Wales has faced criticism for his absence during the Olympic event.



The focus of the media has shifted to Prince William's perceived neglect of his royal duties, as he has remained at home while Europe's royal families gather in Paris.

This absence has been notable as Europe’s royal families have descended on Paris to support the British Olympic team, which comprises 327 athletes.

The royal presence at the Olympics in Paris has been notable, with several European royals making appearances.

Despite the royal family's strong showing at the 2012 London Olympics, where William, Kate, and Prince Harry attended numerous events with enthusiasm, this year's Games have seen a conspicuous absence of the Prince of Wales.

During the London Olympics, William and Kate were prominent fixtures, attending a wide range of events including the equestrian competitions.

Their participation was so extensive that it was clear they were fully invested in supporting Team GB.

This is surprising given his recent travels, including trips to Germany for the football Euros with his son, Prince George, and multiple visits to France for the Rugby World Cup. Kate also accompanied him on one of these trips.

Thus far, the only member of the British royal family present in Paris has been Princess Anne, accompanied by Sir Tim Laurence.

The last recorded official engagement for the Prince of Wales, according to the Court Circular, was on July 14—two weeks ago.

This timing coincides with the early start of the summer holidays at Lambrook School, where William’s children are enrolled.

There is speculation that the Prince may have begun his vacation early, leading to his current absence from the Games.

Despite the possibility that William might still make an appearance in Paris, potentially arriving later in the week, his delay is notable.

By then, he would arrive a full week after other European royals and their heirs, who have already been present to support their respective teams.

This situation mirrors his absence from last year’s women’s soccer World Cup final in Sydney, where the Prince also did not attend—a contrast to his likely attendance if it had been a men’s team.



