Chris Evans makes blazing comeback in 'Deadpool & Wolverine', 'thanks' his co-stars

Chris Evans returns fiery as the Human Torch in Marvel's upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine.



The actor, known for his iconic role as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in the Fantastic Four franchise, expressed his gratitude to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy for the opportunity to reprise his role.

Evans shared a behind-the-scenes photo with his co-stars and director on Instagram Stories.

“Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie!” Evans wrote.

“They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

Before Captain America, Evans played Johnny Storm/Human Torch in the 2005-2007 Fantastic Four films, alongside Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, and Michael Chiklis.

Evans wasn't the only one to reprise his superhero role in the latest Deadpool film. Hugh Jackman also returned as Wolverine, seven years after his last appearance in Logan.

Jackman revealed that coming back to the role was a fun experience. Additionally, Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, and Dafne Keen made surprise appearances as Elektra, Blade, and X-23, respectively, reprising their Marvel characters.