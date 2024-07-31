Princess Beatrice receives new title as she replaces Kate Middleton

Princess Beatrice has been given a new title and replaced Kate Middleton from the latest list of Best Dressed Brits.

Beatrice is King Charles’ niece and Middleton’s cousin-in-law.

Despite facing global ridicule for her fascinator at Princess Kate and Prince William's 2011 wedding, Beatrice has undergone a remarkable style transformation.

The 35-year-old has now been hailed as a fashion queen by Tatler Magazine. While Kate remains the most consistently elegant dresser in the royal family, Beatrice stands out for her daring choices.

Tatler described Princess Beatrice as the epitome of contemporary splendor.

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Princess Beatrice faced considerable criticism for her fashion choices, including a bold hat adorned with bright orange butterflies at Peter Phillips’s wedding to Autumn Kelly in 2008.

However, in 2024, Tatler named Beatrice the "best-dressed person in Britain," applauding her for combining vintage-inspired cuts with contemporary glamour fresh from the catwalk.

She has embraced edgier fashion labels such as The Vampire’s Wife, Erdem, and Richard Quinn. Part of her transformation is attributed to her stylist, Olivia Buckingham.