Snoop Dogg reflects on 30-year friendship with ‘brother and mentor’ Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre has been a guiding force for Snoop Dogg since the ‘90s

For Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, their friendship is more than just a professional collaboration — it’s a brotherhood.

During a recent joint interview with Capital XTRA, the iconic duo reflected on their 30-year bond and how their relationship has evolved while navigating the music industry over the years.

“Dr. Dre has always been a big brother and mentor to me,” Snoop, 52, shared. “He taught me professionalism, how to separate from the hood, and focus on business ventures. He’s always looking forward, not dwelling on past achievements.”

Snoop emphasised Dre's forward-thinking mindset, noting, “He’s always had the attitude and spirit of ‘I don’t care about what I’ve made, it’s all about what I’m about to make.”

Dre, 59, has been a guiding force since Snoop first appeared on his debut single Deep Cover in 1992 and the iconic album The Chronic. Dre produced Snoop's groundbreaking 1993 debut album, Doggystyle, and their collaborations have spanned decades, including a memorable performance at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

Reflecting on their dynamic in the studio, the Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker praised Dre’s leadership, expressing, “Outside of Dr. Dre, I’m the boss. But with him, I can just be Snoop Dogg, the artist.”



Dre echoed this sentiment, appreciating the trust Snoop places in him: “It takes a massive amount of trust to let someone like Snoop trust me with his career. I love that he gives me that trust, and I’m never going to let my bro down.”