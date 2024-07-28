Actress Lena Horne’s daughter Gail Lumet Buckley dies at 86

Gail Lumet Buckley and journalist and author died at 86

Gail Lumet Buckley, the daughter of late actress Lena Horne, passed away at the age of 86.

The Hollywood Reporter published on Saturday, July 27, that the journalist and author died on July 18.

Her daughter Jenny Lumet, who is a screenwriter and producer, told The New York Times that her mother succumbed to death due to heart failure at her home in Santa Monica, California.

Buckley, born in 1937, did not follow in her famous mother’s footsteps, who died on May 9, 2010, but carved her own path in journalism.

Horne’s credits from her career spanning seven decades as a songstress and actress include Stormy Weather, The Lady is a Tramp, The Wiz, Words and Music and more.

As for Buckley, she first started as an intern at Marie Claire magazine. Later in her career, she was hired by Life magazine and kept publishing contributing articles for The Daily News of New York, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, and Vogue.

In addition, she penned two books about the history of her Black middle-class family, titled The Hornes: An American Family and The Black Calhouns: From Civil War to Civil Rights with One African American Family.

Buckley is survived by two daughters, Jenny and Amy Lumet, whom she had with her late husband, director Sidney Lumet, during their 14-year marriage, and two grandchildren.