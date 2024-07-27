Chris Hemsworth credits kids for 'Transformers One' decision

Chris Hemsworth credited his kids for helping him decide to join the voice cast of Transformers One as Optimus Prime.

The actor, known for playing Thor, sought advice from his three children - India (12), and twins Sasha and Tristan (10) - whom he shares with wife Elsa Pataky.

Remembering the conversation with People magazine, he said: "I had gone to my kids and said, 'What do you think? ' And they said, 'You have to do it.' ".

Hemsworth also revealed that his kids regularly accompanied him in the recording booth while he narrated lines for the film, calling them his cheer squad as they tried to distract him or provide suggestions.

He reflected: "They were in the background as I was recording a lot of these lines. They were kind of yelling suggestions or trying to distract me. It was cool."

In the early stages of the Transformers and G.I. Joe's series, the Hollywood star hinted at a possible crossover. Even without official confirmation, Hemsworth stated that he would be interested in returning to animated films in the future.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "Look, I love the entire world and what that universe has to offer and the sort of potential to where you can take it creatively and the different characters you can explore."

He concluded, stating: "There were sort of conversations and there were a few ideas presented and we're, you know, in discussions about it. So we'll see what happens. But it all comes down to who the filmmaker is and if there's a great script."