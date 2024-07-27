Louis Tomlinson's sister on life after losing mother, sister: ‘Devastating‘

Louis Tomlinson's sister Lottie Tomlinson open up about bereavement after the loss of mother and sister

Louis Tomlinson’s sister, Lottie Tomlinson, remembered her late mother and sibling.

During a recent interview with The Times, the former One Direction sensation’s younger sister opened up about her life without her mother, Johannah Deakin and sister Félicité Tomlinson.

"I lost the one person who loved me unconditionally, and then when my sister Fizz died of an accidental overdose, I thought I could never be happy again," Lottie told the British newspaper outlet in an interview published on July 23.

"I found the lead-up to Mother’s Day devastating without my sister as well," the beauty content creator continued. "It was a constant reminder that I was now different from my friends."

"In my dreams, my mum was still there; she was alive," Lottie, 25, added. "I woke up feeling comforted, only to realise she’d gone."

Deakin died of leukemia on December 7 2016, at the age of 43, while Félicité died of an accidental overdose at the age of 18 in 2019.

In addition to Louis, now 32, Lottie, and Félicité, Deakin shared twins Phoebe and Daisy, now 20, with ex-Mark Tomlinson.

She welcomed other twins, son Ernest and daughter Doris, now 10, with her husband Dan Deakin.