‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ voice actor spills beans on character’s ‘superpower’

Tom Kenny shed lights on SpongeBob SquarePants' neurodivergence

Tom Kenny, the voice artist behind the beloved character SpongeBob SquarePants, recently shared insights into SpongeBob's neurodivergence during an appearance at the 2024 Motor City Comic Con in Detroit.



Entertainment Weekly reported on Wednesday, July 24, that Kenny revealed SpongeBob is on the autism spectrum, describing it as the character’s superpower.

"It was the first time I'd ever been asked this question — a person who was obviously on the spectrum came up to me and said, 'I have a question for you, Tom Kenny," Kenny recounted a memorable encounter with a fan at the convention.

"Is SpongeBob autistic? Is SpongeBob himself autistic as a character?'" he recalled the the fan, who identified as being on the spectrum, asked.

"Of course! That's his superpower, the same way that's your superpower," Kenny responded affirmatively.

This isn't the first time Kenny has discussed SpongeBob's neurodivergence. In a 2012 interview on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, he described SpongeBob as "a little autistic," noting the character's intense dedication to his job and his penchant to become deeply engrossed in things.

Kenny has voiced SpongeBob since the animated show first aired in 1999.