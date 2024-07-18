Tom Sandoval brings back Scandoval with new lawsuit against Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval sues Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval sued his ex-longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix in a case in which both faced lawsuit by Rachel Leviss for leaking an intimate and private video of hers while they cheated on her.



Sandoval filed charges against Madix over the private footage of Leviss that came out in Season 10 of the Bravo reality show after Lewiss’ complaint against the pair was on its way to jury trial.

Sandoval claims that it was Madix who “copied” and “distributed” the video of Leviss engaging in inappropriate physical activity from his phone after the two had an affair.

“On or about March 1, 2023, Cross-Defendant MADIX obtained access to Cross-Complainant SANDOVAL’s cell phone and reviewed images, information, data, videos and/or communications (“DATA”) including, but not limited to, Facetime videos between LEVISS and SANDOVAL without SANDOVAL’s authorization or permission,” alleges the document from Sandoval, according to Deadline.

“SANDOVAL is informed and believes and thereon alleges that MADIX made copies of the DATA and distributed the DATA to LEVISS and third parties without SANDOVAL’s authorization or permission.”

With the lawsuit, Sandoval just seems to turn the allegations made by Lewiss against both of them only on the Madix.