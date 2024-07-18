Joe Jonas ‘thrilled’ to announce release date for new solo music album

Joe Jonas announces release date of his new music album: Deets inside

Joe Jonas is thrilled to announce the release date of his new music album, Music for People Who Believe in Love.



On July 17, the Jonas Brothers member took to Instagram and wrote a statement informing about his solo album, which is set to release on October 18.

“This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird’s-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me,” said the 34-year-old in a press release.

Joe stated, “When we take a moment to breathe, pause, and reflect on the positives, my hope is that we can find acceptance and ultimately peace in the present moment.”

He continued, “It’s okay to cry and mourn a loss – it’s part of the process to take care of ourselves and eventually enables us to be there for the people we care about.”

In the statement, Joe dished that the album would “speak to the experiences of being a father, being a friend to oneself and others, and the happiness I've found in doing what I love for a living”.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to travel the world and connect with people through my music,” he remarked.

Reflecting on his inspiration behind this album, Joe recalled, “A director I once worked with had a handwritten note above his camera during filming that asked, 'What do you want them to feel?'. This question still resonates with me every time I step on stage or create new music.”

“The ability to perform, connect deeply with an audience, and evoke positive emotions, or even healing, is a gift I cherish,” mentioned the singer-songwriter.

In the end, Joe added, “This album is a reflection and celebration of life. I hope it brings you as much joy as it brought me creating it. Please enjoy!”

Meanwhile, Joe also revealed last week that his new single Work it Out from the upcoming album will release on July 19.