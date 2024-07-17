‘Top Chef Masters’ star Naomi Pomeroy dies at 49

Chef Naomi died in a tragic water-recreation accident

Chef Naomi Pomeroy, who rose to prominence after competing on the third season of Top Chef Masters in 2011, passed away at the age of 49.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Tuesday, July 16, that the Benton County Sheriff's Office in Oregon stated she drowned in the Willamette River at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

"An investigation by BCSO determined three adults recreating on tubes and a paddleboard (two tubes were secured together and the paddleboard was attached to Naomi) became entangled on an exposed snag in the water," the agency explained in a news release.

"One of the adults, Naomi, was pulled under the water and unable to free herself due to the paddleboard leash," they added.

According to official reports, the location of two adults, including the chef's husband and friend, was tracked however, the team continued to search for Pomeroy, their "first drowning victim of the year."

Additionally, the award-winning restaurateur was eliminated from Top Chef Masters in the semi finale but returned to the original show several times as a guest judge. She also appeared on Iron Chef as a contestant and on The Taste as a guest mentor.