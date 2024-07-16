Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian spar on National Snake Day

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian exchange barbs.

The longstanding feud between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian has resurfaced amid the annual celebration of National Snake Day, igniting a flurry of social media activity among their respective fan bases.

The conflict dates back eight years to a now-infamous tweet from Kardashian where she appeared to reference Swift with a pointed remark on the holiday.

The tweet, which read, "Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!", fueled widespread speculation and controversy at the time.

The tension between the two escalated significantly in 2017 when Kardashian and her husband at the time, Kanye West, clashed with Swift over the lyrics of West's song Famous.

In the track, West referred to Swift in derogatory terms, claiming he had received her approval, which Swift vehemently denied.

Kardashian further fueled the dispute by releasing recorded footage purportedly showing Swift discussing the song with West, adding a new layer of complexity to the public feud.

In recent days, fans of both celebrities have flooded social media platforms with reminiscences and opinions, reigniting debates over loyalty, artistic integrity, and the power dynamics within the entertainment industry.