Taylor Swift reveals she had her ‘dream come true’ during Milan shows

Taylor Swift once again swallowed a bug during her Milan concert

Mother has a favourite child, and it’s the 75k-plus crowd during the Eras Tour shows in Milan.



After wrapping up her two-night stint at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on July 13 and 14, the international pop sensation, 34, took to her Instagram to pen a sweet note for her “favourite crowds ever.”

“WOW. MILAN,” Swift began in the caption.

“Those were truly 2 of my favourite crowds ever,” she declared.

The Grammy-winner further gushed over the Italian city’s incredible hospitality and energy.

“The passion and generosity you showed us… it was a dream come true to perform for you,” she expressed, concluding her post with, “Grazi millie!!” which translates to “thank you very much.”

The multi-Grammy-winner’s heartfelt caption accompanied a carousel post of stunning photographs from the concerts, starting with a wide shot of the stadium, showcasing the massive crowd.

Swift’s Milan shows weren’t short of memorable moments. On July 13, she once again fell victim to a bug that flew into her mouth, causing her to start coughing during the secret songs segment.

She also wowed the crowd by debuting new outfits, including a stunning Roberto Cavalli minidress for the Fearless era.

For the Tortured Poets Department era, Swift dazzled in a revamped Vivienne Westwood dress, featuring lyrics to Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? instead of the usual Fortnight.