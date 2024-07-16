Taylor Swift reveals she had her ‘dream come true’ during Milan shows

Mother has a favourite child, and it’s the 75k-plus crowd during the Eras Tour shows in Milan.
After wrapping up her two-night stint at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on July 13 and 14, the international pop sensation, 34, took to her Instagram to pen a sweet note for her “favourite crowds ever.”
“WOW. MILAN,” Swift began in the caption.
“Those were truly 2 of my favourite crowds ever,” she declared.
The Grammy-winner further gushed over the Italian city’s incredible hospitality and energy.
“The passion and generosity you showed us… it was a dream come true to perform for you,” she expressed, concluding her post with, “Grazi millie!!” which translates to “thank you very much.”
The multi-Grammy-winner’s heartfelt caption accompanied a carousel post of stunning photographs from the concerts, starting with a wide shot of the stadium, showcasing the massive crowd.
Swift’s Milan shows weren’t short of memorable moments. On July 13, she once again fell victim to a bug that flew into her mouth, causing her to start coughing during the secret songs segment.
She also wowed the crowd by debuting new outfits, including a stunning Roberto Cavalli minidress for the Fearless era.
For the Tortured Poets Department era, Swift dazzled in a revamped Vivienne Westwood dress, featuring lyrics to Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? instead of the usual Fortnight.
