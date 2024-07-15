Princess Anne shrugs off King Charles’ tough decision

King Charles clashes with Princess Anne over ‘difficult decision’

Before King Charles, it was Queen Elizabeth who had the support of the ‘hardest working royal’ Princess Anne.

When the reigns were transferred to her brother, the Princess Royal continued to show the same loyalty she did for the late Queen and diligently work for the monarchy.

Most recently, after spending five nights in the hospital for a concussion, Princess Anne was back to her duties in almost a month. Royal commentator Gareth Russell told GB News that no one can hold back Princess Anne, not even the King himself.

“I don't really see anyone ever being able to put their foot down with Princess Anne,” he told the outlet. “This is someone who is not only indefatigable in her public duties, but is someone who takes duty very seriously.”

He added that Anne has “spoken about 'sticking to your duty' as being a lifelong commitment” and it is something she believes in and also because it makes her “happy and feel fulfilled.”

Russell shared that “it's always going to be a difficult decision to talk about, slowing down” with Anne.

"It may be that after a period, she will be able to go back to the schedule that she had before,” he said. “But certainly, we have seen her children joke on television about their mother's very, very busy diary, and her husband has joked about it as well.”