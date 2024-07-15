Kate Middleton faces bitter truth about royal position amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer, seems to come face to face with a bitter reality check about her position in the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales, who was absent from public duties to recuperate from her abdominal surgery and then her cancer treatment, was greatly missed by the public. However, royal author Gareth Russell notes that the Royal Family can continue even without Kate’s influence.

“The Princess of Wales is very much a star player,” he told GB News. “She regularly polls as one of, if not the most popular member of the Royal Family.”

Russell went on to explain that there hasn’t been a “greater, albeit slightly paradoxical, tribute to her cultural influence than to see the unhinged mania of speculation that surrounded her brief absence from the public eye” while she was in the initial stages of her diagnosis.

Although, he maintained that the “monarchy is, and always will be bigger than any one person.”

“Many people when Elizabeth II was alive believed that the monarchy was Elizabeth II and it would collapse without her, and that has proven not to be true,” he reasoned, adding that the monarchy has its “capacity to continue functioning with other members.”

On the bright side, the author suggested that this is a better deal for Kate since there “isn’t undue pressure on any senior member of the Royal Family to continue to perform public duties at a time when they're dealing with serious personal health matters.”