Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler shares how The Beatles paved way for British pop

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler heaps praise on The Beatles

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler recently revealed that The Beatles were a massive influence on the band and his career.

Speaking to Michigan rock radio station WRKR, Butler explained that the band served as an example for many, including Ozzy Osbourne.

He said: "They were a massive influence, because there was nobody else like them at the time. And up until then, it was, like, my brothers were into like Elvis [Presley] and Eddie Cochran and Buddy Holly, that kind of thing. And there was no real English [rock bands]."

Referring to the British invasion, the musician explained: "All the English rock and rollers were trying to sound American and copy of an American [band], and they never succeeded. And then when the Beatles came along, they had a completely original sound."

In addition, he claimed that Beatles revived the English pop music, proving to be a pivotal band for him and others, including The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, among others.

Expanding his thoughts on the band, he continued: "And they were all literally from Liverpool, which is 90 miles from where we were born. And it just gave us some hope that British musicians could actually become successful."