Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive stern warning amid Kate's return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to improve their popularity as Kate Middleton returns to the spotlight.

In conversation with The Mirror, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left with two key options to expand their brand.

He believes the former Suits actress's upcoming cooking show for Netflix and her lifestyle brand may boost the couple's fame.

The royal expert revealed that the California-based former royals "have remarkably few A-listers who openly support them."



He added, "Nacho Figueras has been called the ' David Beckham of polo', is a friend of Harry's, and will appear in Harry's series on polo for Netflix. Yet this is an elitist sport and unlikely to draw a large number of viewers."

"Harry has, of course, outstanding legal issues over security and with the press which he intends to pursue in Britain but this is surely not destined to be his main claim to fame in the future," Richard stated.

However, the royal author believes Harry and Meghan's future "much depends on her cookery programme for Netflix and how well, American Riviera Orchard, her lifestyle brand, actually does."