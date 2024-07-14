Princess Kate's Wimbledon appearance receives historic welcome

Princess Charlotte is attending the men's final with her mother

The Princess of Wales received a heartfelt welcome at Wimbledon's Centre Court this afternoon, receiving a standing ovation from the enthusiastic crowd.



The Princess of Wales has not made a public appearance for a month since her long-awaited return at Trooping the Colour on June 15.

She is attending the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, accompanied by her daughter Princess Charlotte and her sister Pippa Matthews.

Kate missed the women’s singles final on Saturday, which featured Barbora Krejčíková and Jasmine Paolini. This year, the princess was diagnosed with cancer and has stepped back from royal duties to focus on her health.

Kate's appearance at Trooping the Colour was her first public outing in six months and her only engagement since her cancer diagnosis.

However, royal sources noted that she aimed to attend two or three more events this summer. On Saturday, Kensington Palace announced that she would be present for the men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Kate typically presents the trophies to the winners of both the men's and women's singles at the tournament, making this event a likely next step for her. Unfortunately, Prince William could not join her for the final due to a scheduling conflict.



The Prince of Wales is the President of the Football Association and is travelling to Berlin ahead of the Euro 2024 final this evening.

England take on Spain this evening in the highly anticipated contest as Gareth Southgate bids to become the first Three Lions manager to win the Euros.