Ellen DeGeneres leaving Hollywood after Netflix special?

Ellen DeGeneres on career end

Ellen DeGeneres seems to be ending her journey in Hollywood after her Netflix special.

The former daytime talk show host made her intentions about working more during her standup set in Santa Rosa, Calif., on July 1, when a fan questioned her if they should expect seeing her on Broadway or the big screen in the near future.

"Um, no," she said, according to SFGATE. "This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done."

However, she showed gratitude for the time she’s getting to spend on the stage in the meantime.

"Thank you for still caring!" Ellen said. "Let me catch you up on what's been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens."

She added, "Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean."

Predicting that next she'll be "kicked out for being old," Ellen joked, "Old, gay and mean, the triple crown."

The 66-year-old also admitted what she feels has changed about what she thought about fame, explaining, "I used to say, ‘I don't care what people say about me.' Now, I realize I said that during the height of my popularity."

"I am many things," Ellen continued, per SFGATE, "but I am not mean."