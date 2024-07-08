Lindsay Hubbard meets her 'match' with new secret man

Lindsay Hubbard prefers to keep her boyfriend's identity a secret

Lindsay Hubbard recently got candid about her mystery boyfriend, revealing why she's adamant about keep his identity a secret.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the 37-year-old Summer House star shared that she was romantically involved with someone from her past.

Although she preferred to keep his identity a secret, she confirmed that he was not someone from the Bravo reality show as sources suggest.

Referring to her boyfriend, who is a doctor working in biotech investing, Lindsay told the outlet: "He's a private person, mostly because of his high-powered job. I'm a very public [person] and share pretty much every aspect of my life with the world, so I know it's weird. But I need to respect his privacy here."

Speaking highly of her mysterious man, she added: "He's a really loving man. Sweet and nurturing and understanding. He's highly emotionally intelligent. He's probably one of the smartest guys I've ever met, and really handsome, of course."

In addition, she also admitted to meeting her "match with him."

Opening up about her 'bond' with the 'right' man, Hubbard confirmed: "And yes, it is a lot of pressure on a new relationship, but I think because he's the right man because we are so bonded and connected and communicate very effectively with each other that it hasn't felt like work."