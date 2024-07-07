Prince Louis could inherit Prince Andrew's title

Prince Louis might one day inherit the title Duke of York

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are being gently prepared for a lifetime of royal service.

Despite having many years ahead to understand their roles and explore their interests, the three siblings will undergo several changes in their positions, including their titles.

Among Queen Elizabeth II's 13 great-grandchildren, ranging from Savannah Phillips to Ernest Brooksbank, only the Wales children will carry titles of significant historical importance. One potential title that Prince Louis could inherit maintains a tradition spanning over a century.

Similar to how his father became the Duke of Cambridge and his uncle Prince Harry became the Duke of Sussex on their respective wedding days, Prince Louis might one day inherit the title Duke of York.

Currently held by Prince Andrew, the title would be unavailable to Louis if Andrew is still alive at the time of Louis's marriage, as reported by OK! magazine."

The Queen's late grandfather, King George V, and her father, King George VI, were both former Dukes of York. Consequently, she was known as Princess Elizabeth of York until her father became king in 1936.

As a result, the late Queen had several sentimental connections to this title.

Prince Louis isn't the only young Royal set for a significant title change in the future. His older brother, Prince George, is also in line for a major title shift when their father becomes King.

Prince George is set to become the Prince of Wales, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William. He would be the 28th person to hold this title.

Princess Charlotte is also due for some big changes as she grows up. When her father becomes King and Princess Anne passes away, Charlotte will be eligible to become the next Princess Royal.

This title is traditionally given to the monarch's eldest daughter and is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon a female member of the Royal Family by the sovereign.

Another possibility is that Prince Louis could become the Duke of Cambridge. However, as he is currently second in line to hold this title - behind Prince George - this may be unlikely.

But if Prince William is King by the time Prince Louis decides to marry, and Prince George has become the new Prince of Wales without already being granted the Dukedom of Cambridge, the title could potentially go to the younger son.

This title also has a unique history, having been held by four different individuals within a span of 17 years due to various unfortunate events.