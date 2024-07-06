BTS x ‘Despicable Me 4’ excites fans with Funko pop minions

BTS army goes gaga with BTS x Despicable Me 4 Funko pop collectibles

BTS x Despicable Me 4 has something exciting to add to the collaboration.



It is the minion versions of BTS members that BTS ARMY has been waiting for.

According to Billboard, Funko is slated to release a collectable set of seven members of the iconic K-pop all-boy band inspired by Despicable Me 4.

In the upcoming Funko pop set, RM, V, Jin, Jimin, J Hope, Jungkook, and Suga will all transform into adorable minions.

The exclusive seven-pack features a pop version sporting the signature minion goggles but no overalls.

The BTS minions in the set came decked out in outfits inspired by the K-pop group’s 2021 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 track Permission To Dance.

BTS Army flooded X, formerly Twitter, expressing their excitement over the upcoming pops

"So cute! [heart eyes emoji] I need them all in my life ASAP! [purple, yellow and blue heart emoji]," one fan exclaimed.

"I bet 10 seconds sold out [crying emojis]," another added.

"I just know this will be sold out in minutes, lmfaoo." Additionally, a third user echoed the same sentiments as others.

BTS first teased the Despicable Me 4 collaboration last week on social media.