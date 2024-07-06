Madonna shows gratitude for recovery one year after hospitalisation, ‘Thank you God’

Madonna can’t seem to be more thankful for a “miraculous recovery” one year after being discharged from the hospital after a health scare.



“A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Friday, alongside a carousel of photos that showed her Fourth of July celebrations the day prior.

“I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!,” she concluded.

The 65-year-old Vogue hitmaker posted several images in the post that featured the songstress getting close to a mystery man and holding onto his arm as they strolled out in the streets.

In one particularly steamy photo, the pair could be seen laying down in an intimate way on a couch together.

Madonna’s PDA-loaded post came almost two months after she and Josh Popper reportedly parted ways.

In July 2023, after being discovered unconscious in her New York City home, the diva was treated and was released from the ICU.

In details shared later, it was revealed that she had gone into septic shock and had to be revived with Narcan when her “lifeless body” was discovered.