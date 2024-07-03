King Charles warned to handle family issues with care

Prince Andrew has resided quietly at Royal Lodge in Windsor, his home since 2003

A PR expert has urged King Charles to handle Prince Andrew's "demotion" with careful consideration.

Reports of a simmering royal feud between the brothers have surfaced, with Sarah Ferguson, the Duke of York's ex-wife, confirming she is staying out of their discussions.

Since stepping down as a working royal in 2019, Prince Andrew has resided quietly at Royal Lodge in Windsor, his home since 2003.

However, recent reports indicate that the monarch is considering relocating his younger brother to Frogmore Cottage, the former UK residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple vacated the cottage in 2023 following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

A royal source told The Times: "The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge."

Desislava Dobreva, a branding expert, spoke exclusively to GB News to explain why the King should handle his feud with Prince Andrew carefully.

She said: "From a branding perspective, the potential move of Prince Andrew into Frogmore Cottage needs to be handled with careful consideration of public perception and the broader royal narrative.

"Moving Prince Andrew to Frogmore Cottage could be perceived as a further demotion.

"Given Andrew's controversial past, this could reinforce the narrative of his diminished status within the Royal Family.

"The media might interpret the move negatively, framing it as punitive and leading the public to think about internal family conflicts.

"This can overshadow the Royal Family's efforts to modernise and streamline their roles."

When asked what was transpiring regarding Frogmore Cottage, the Duchess of York previously told Good Morning Britain: "It’s not a debby downer, it’s life in the fast lane.

"I'm a guest, for a start. I'm a very lucky guest and a very comfortable guest. Thank you very much."

Fergie said she would not interject herself in the feud, preferring to let Charles and Andrew sort it out between the two of them.

She continued: "I tend not to get involved in brothers’ discussions and I think that’s the best, most safe place to be, is to let the brothers discuss it between themselves."