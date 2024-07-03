Prince George forced to make big sacrifice to save future of monarchy

Prince George, second-in-line to the throne, is likely to be impacted by a major royal rule that previously affected both Prince William and King Charles.

The 11-year-old is set to make huge sacrifice to save the future of the royal family as he will soon be hit by strict royal ban as there are many rules and protocols surrounding the royal family, from getting permission for marriage proposals, to never giving an autograph.

There is also an important royal custom in place to secure the future of the monarchy by restricting who can travel together on the same plane. And now one such regulation is set to impact Prince George, just as it did his father Prince William.

At present, the Prince of Wales is allowed to fly with his three young children but this will soon change in the years to come.

King Charles' former pilot, Graham Laurie, opened up about the rule and how it affected a young Prince William when he turned 12 in 1994. George will celebrate his 12th birthday in July next year.



Speaking on HELLO Magazine's 'A Right Royal Podcast', Laurie told: "Interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old.



"After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty. When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on."

It's likely, therefore, that Prince George will soon be required to fly separately from his father. The decision might be a bitter pill to swallow for the young Prince, but he will have to follow the rule to protect the Firm.

However, it remains to be seen whether George will continue to travel with his mother and siblings while his father uses a different plane, or if he will be the one to fly solo.

The unique restriction is in place to protect the heirs to the throne. While the rule can be broken with the monarch's permission, it is discouraged since, in the event of a crash, the future of the monarchy would be immediately unstable.