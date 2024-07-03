'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star KeKe Jabbar dies at 42

Keke Jabbar's issues a family statement following her passing

Keke Jabbar, known for her breakout stint in Love & Marriage: Huntsville, passed away at the age of 42.

According to TMZ, on Tuesday, June 2, blogger Marcella Speaks announced her passing in a YouTube livestream by reading a statement from Jabbar’s family.

"It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke," Jabbar’s family statement began, "She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love."

"She was mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love, and laughter," Marcella continued to read, "She will be sorely missed, and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss."

"The Jabbar Family and Scott Family," they signed off, urging to give them some space to mourn.

In addition to the statement, Jabber’s cousin and Love & Marriage: Huntsville co-star Latisha Scott took to social media later the same day to address her cousin’s death.

"At this time, we are asking for RESPECT and PRIVACY in our moment of grief while we process this great loss! This is hard for our family!!!!!" one of her Instagram stories read.

Neither of the families has disclosed the cause of Jabbar’s death in the statement.

However, it is reported that the OWN reality TV star was on a weeks-long hiatus before her passing.

She last posted at the end of May, celebrating her oldest son Amaree's high school graduation.