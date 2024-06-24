Princess Anne's horse-riding passion costs her injuries in shocking details

Princess Anne will remain in Southmead Hospital until her medical team advise otherwise

Royal doctors suggest Princess Anne's head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

Prince William and King Charles have been notified on Princess Anne's condition after the royal was rushed to hospital.

The Princess Royal sustained minor injuries and a concussion at her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday.

The monarch's sister is known for her love of horse-ridinghas also communicated a heartfelt message in the wake of a terrible event that took place yesterday.

According to Buckingham Palace, the late Queen’s daughterwas injured at the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening. She is currently under observation at a hospital in Bristol.

Emergency services were dispatched to the estate, where the King’s sister received initial treatment before being transported to the hospital.

Royal sources indicate that while the exact cause of her injuries is still unconfirmed, horses were nearby, and royal doctors suggest her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs, reported the Mirror.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah and others shared statement issued by Buckingham Palace over Princess Anne’s injuries.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

King Charles also sent his love and best wishes to his sister, who remains in the hospital following an accident yesterday.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.” The 73-year-old is considered The Firm's hardest working royal based off the number of engagements she undertakes.

Anne will now miss several engagements this week, including the state banquet for the Japanese State Visit on Tuesday and a visit to Canada. A Palace spokesman said: “On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed.

“Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result. The Japanese State Visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the State banquet tomorrow.”