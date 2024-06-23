Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd engaged to longtime love

Jack P Shepherd and Hanni Treweek first met on the set of Coronation Street

Jack P Shepherd’s longtime love interest, Hanni Treweek, said yes to him.

On Sunday, June 23, the Coronation Street star and Treweek shared the joyful news via a joint Instagram post.

"05.06.24 I said YES to forever!!! [ring, heart eyes and camping emojis]," she wrote in the caption, accompanying a carousel capturing their special moment.

The first photo showed the couple kissing while the fashion influencer displayed her engagement ring.

The following image featured the couple smiling against the backdrop of their safari adventure.

The actor, who plays David Platt in the ITV soap, popped the much-anticipated question to Treweek after six years of dating, during their romantic safari getaway.



Their friends, co-stars, and fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the newly engaged couple.

Shepherd’s on-screen wife Julia Goulding wrote, "Such beautiful news! Congratulations to you both, absolutely perfect couple."

Jack’s pal and former Corrie wife Michelle Keegan also chimed in, saying, "Awww congratulations to you both."

Shepherd and Treweek met on the set of Coronation Street, where she initially worked in the press office and later became a storyliner before transitioning to a career as a fashion influencer.

As for Shepherd, he has been part of the Tony Warren’s iconic drama for over two decades since joining as a child star in 2000.