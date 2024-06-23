Talulah Riley ties knot with ‘Love Actually’ star Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster tied the knot one year after their July 2023 engagement

Talulah Riley "actually" found her love as she exchanged vows with Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

The Sun reported on Saturday, June 22, that on Friday, June 21, Riley, 38, tied the knot with the Love Actually star in an ethereal wedding ceremony at a Grade II-listed manor house.

The St Trinian’s star looked stunning in a white wedding dress adorned with a lace veil as she walked down the aisle at St George’s Church in Anstey, Herts.

Riley, who married 52-year-old Elon Musk twice before finally breaking the relationship off in 2016, first crossed paths with Brodie-Sangster, 34, on the set of Disney+ drama Pistol in March 2021.

The Game of Thrones actor and Riley got engaged in July 2023. The tech mogul’s two-time ex-wife announced the news on X, formerly Twitter.

"Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged," she wrote at that time.

In response, the Tesla billionaire posted his congratulations with a red heart emoji on his social media platform.

Additionally, in 2020, Talulah had a brief cameo in Christopher Nolan’s Inception and played greeter Angela in the sci-fi series Westworld.

The Maze Runner actor is known for playing the lovesick child Sam in the 2003 rom-com opposite on-screen dad Liam Neeson.