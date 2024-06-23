Meghan Markle revives Diana’s impact as lifestyle brand poised for success

Meghan Markle received green light from a PR expert to officially launch products from her lifestyle brand, reassuring her of its success.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Abesi Manyando rejected claims about the Duchess of Sussex’s waning popularity and its subsequent effect on her business venture.

"I think Meghan’s brand will do very well no matter when it’s launched. I do think there is a higher demand for its release since her popularity has increased globally and outside of Britain,” the business mogul told the outlet.

"So launching this year would be great but there’s no rush because she’s a very relevant figure in media. I do not believe there is any significance with timing the launch of her brand based on when the royals are working or not since her popularity is not limited to Britain,” Abesi explained.

The expert previously compared Meghan’s influence to that of the late Princess Diana, which was underscored by her trip to Nigeria with husband Prince Harry last month.

She shared at the time: "When Meghan wears something it immediately and factually sells out or triples in demand and sales.

"We saw this with the extreme demand for her outfits during her Nigeria trip. It’s like the Princess Diana effect,” founder of Abesi PR continued. "I believe there is high anticipation' for a drop and the demand for her lifestyle brand has increased after her Nigeria trip.

"So whenever she does release her brand of products it’s going to be very successful, especially in the United States,” she added.