Tom Cruise's daughter Suri celebrates graduation with mom sans dad

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's daughter Suri Cruise, 18, celebrated her high school graduation in the absence of her father.

Suri and her mother Katie celebrated at LaGuardia High School's graduation ceremony at the United Palace Theatre, while Tom was in London for Taylor Swift's concert.

In addition to Suri's warm embrace with another graduate, photos showed Katie and Suri grinning with delight.

Suri's name was stated as "Suri Noelle" on the graduation pamphlet, which is noteworthy and raises the possibility that she omitted her father's last name.

Suri also accessorised her crimson graduation gown for the big day with a delicate white frock and finished the ensemble with white sandals adorned with flowers.

Katie, on the other hand, looked great with a matching pale yellow suit and a long-sleeved blouse with a collar.

Even though Suri was living away from the limelight as a teenager, she has professionally displayed her musical ability. Katie sings a rendition of Blue Moon at the opening credits of her 2022 film Alone Together. In her mother's 2023 movie Rare Objects, Suri also sang.

"I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her," Katie told Glamour in 2023.

"But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it's this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly."

Suri, meanwhile, is going to college. Earlier this month, Suri made a fleeting appearance in a classmate's TikTok, hinting that Carnegie Mellon University is her planned university.