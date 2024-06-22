Kate Middleton gives befitting response to anti monarchists

Kate Middleton gives befitting response to anti monarchist

Princess Kate seemingly gave a befitting response to the anti-monarchist group by proving that the future of the royal family is in 'safe hands' with her latest move.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales recently paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her better half, Prince William, with an adorable photo.

The picture, which was reportedly taken by Catherine herself, featured the future King in a joyful mood with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As reported by The Sun, royal photographer Arthur Edwards claimed that the new photo showed that the Wales are united as a strong family.

He said, "By the looks of things, it’s going from strength to strength. And, as this photo shows, the future of the Royal Family is in safe hands."

Arthur continued, "You know if you’ve got a smiling and happy family every time you take a picture you’ve got a lovely happy family."

Moreover, the photographer showered praise on Princess Kate for showcasing her photography skills amid her cancer treatment.

"In spite of Catherine not being too well at the moment, she’s still managing to press the button at the right time, because that picture is fantastic," he shared.