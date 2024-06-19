Justin Timberlake: ‘I’ve done way too many drugs already’

Justin Timberlake on taking drugs

Justin Timberlake confessed to having his “fair share of drugs” 18 years before he was arrested for DWI early Tuesday morning.



“I’ve done way too many drugs already. I’ve already inhaled and I’ve already … who knows?” the SexyBack singer, 43, admitted to British magazine Observer Music Monthly in 2006, according to Today.

“I’m just like everyone else, I get completely plastered, I’ve done my fair share of drugs and I’ve been caught places with my pants down,” he added.

“It’s just I make sure there are no cameras around.”

Timberlake’s confession about drugs and alcohoL surfaced back online after the NSYNC frontman was arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor, N.Y.

Timberlake got arrested soon after celebrating Father’s Day and being called a “rock” by his wife Jessia Biel.

The 43-year-old pop star went from celebrating Father's Day to being handled by the authorities within 48 hours, getting arrested with the charge of driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

The singer’s arrest came two days after he took to social media to celebrate Father’s Day.

The artist shared two photos of his and Biel's children, sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, calling them his “2 greatest gifts.”

"I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy," he added, with, "I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys, to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall."