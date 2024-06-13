Prince Edward, Princess Sophie's daughter Lady Louise could rescue royal family

The royal family is going through a difficult phase due to King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, and Catherine's absence from the spotlight has sparked speculations that a young royal could fill the void.

Lady Louise Windsor, who's currently a student at the University of St Andrews, has been tipped to rescue the "stuffy" royal family, according to a PR expert.



The 20-year-old daughter of Prince Edward was not raised with a princess title, unlike her cousins Beatrice and Eugenie.



Louise mother Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, previously opened up about the decision to raise her two children without princely titles, adding that they were brought up with the expectation to work for a living in the future.

"We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely," she told The Times.



Alison Lancaster, the co-founder of Pressat, claimed: "The idea of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, and Lady Louise Windsor stepping up as working royals - as a PR pro, I have to say, it's a fascinating proposition packed with intriguing possibilities and potential pitfalls to navigate."

Lancaster told GB News: "From where I'm sitting the upside is clear. We're talking about injecting some much-needed freshness and relatability into that very stuffy, very traditional monarchy machine.

"These four ladies aren't your typical tiaras-and-tea set. They're smart, accomplished young women with their own identities and passion projects already resonating in the real world."

Lady Louise often accompanies her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, at big royal events like Christmas and Easter royal walkabouts. She also earned the privileged spot of standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee and after King Charles's Coronation.

There are also speculations that Lady Louise could potentially join her parents and younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex, at Trooping the Colour this weekend as Princess Kate's appearance is unlikely due to her cancer diagnosis.