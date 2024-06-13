Leonardo DiCaprio couldn’t stop laughing filming THIS ‘Titanic’ scene

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio played star-crossed lovers Rose and Jack on ‘Titanic’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s legendary chemistry in Titanic has left an indelible mark on cinematic history, but achieving that on-screen magic wasn't without its challenges.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 48-year-old actress – who rose to fame with her leading role as Rose Dewitt Bukater in the 1997 blockbuster – revealed that filming the iconic “I’m flying, Jack!’ scene had its share of comedic mishaps.

Winslet candidly detailed the hurdles they faced, from her restrictive corset to the ongoing battle with makeup mishaps caused by close-quarters filming with DiCaprio, now 49.

“We kept doing the kiss, and I have a lot of pale makeup on and I would have to do out makeup checks – me, on both of us, between takes – and I would end up looking as though I had been sucking on a caramel chocolate bar after each take, because his makeup would come off on me,” Winslet shared.

DiCaprio, she added, faced his own makeup woes: “He just looked like there was a bit missing from his face, because there was this big pale bit from all my makeup getting onto him.”

“Oh God, it was such a mess,” Winslet added.



Despite the challenges, Winslet recalled DiCaprio's infectious laughter disrupting several reshoots.

“Leo couldn’t stop laughing, and we had to reshoot this about four times because [director James Cameron] wanted a very specific light for this, obviously, and the sunsets kept changing where we were,” she revealed.