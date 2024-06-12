'General Hospital' remembers Johnny Wactor after tragic death

General Hospital honours late Johnny Wactor in latest episode

General Hospital recently honoured their late cast member Johnny Wactor in the latest episode of the soap opera.

On Tuesday, June 11, the soap opera concluded the episode with a title card to honour the late actor, who played Brando Corbin on the show from 2020 to 2022.

Wactor, who was tragically shot and killed on May 25, was remembered by many of his pals and co-workers.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, his brother Grant previously revealed: “He was a good person. He was taken way too early, and no one should be taken like this at all. He touched a lot of people."

"He believed in his core values to the end, and he lived life to the fullest the way he wanted to. And he was happy doing that,” he added.

According to the outlet and Los Angeles County examination reports, Wactor died of a gunshot wound to the chest, classifying his death as a homicide.

Moreover, the late actor’s death certificate revealed that his ashes will be sent to his mother Scarlett Wactor in Summerville, S.C.