Princess Eugenie gives subtle nod to Meghan Markle during latest outing

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie attract spotlight at lavish event

By Web Desk
June 08, 2024
Princess Eugenie, who turned cameras with her chic appearance at the Duke of Westminster's Society Wedding of the Year on Friday, seemingly gave a nod to Meghan Markle with her one gesture.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter, who still enjoys strong bond with her cousin Prince Harry, wore a white fascinator green dress and Meghan Markle's heels while attending the wedding of Olivia Henson and the Duke of Westminster.

The Princes of York's wedding guest style file now includes a reference to one of the Duchess of Sussex's most memorable outfits and the heels she wore with it.

Eugenie looked dashing as she wore  a mossy green dress by British contemporary label Joseph, featuring an accordion pleated skirt, a V-neckline, and long sleeves.

She also wore Meghan Markle's Aquazurra pumps to attend the wedding of Olivia Henson and the Duke of Westminster, where Prince William served as usher.