Hugh Jackman leaves lasting impression on Ryan Reynolds: 'meant so much'

Ryan Reynolds reflects on nervous encounter with Hugh Jackman.

Ryan Reynolds reminisces about his early days before skyrocketing to stardom as Deadpool, recalling a pivotal moment 17 years ago when he first encountered his fellow X-Men mutant, Hugh Jackman.

In an exclusive feature for PEOPLE's first-ever collectible side-by-side covers, Reynolds shares insights into his initial meeting with Jackman, marking the beginning of their enduring friendship.

Arriving on the set of Jackman's 2009 movie, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds found himself on the brink of a career-defining opportunity.

Reflecting on the experience, Reynolds describes it as "the biggest movie I'd ever worked on," having been cast just "two or three weeks" prior.

Amidst the industry turmoil caused by the 2007-'08 writers’ strike, Reynolds found himself grappling with a script that offered scant guidance.

Recalling the script's sparse instructions for his character Deadpool/Wade Wilson, Reynolds remarks, "It would just say, ‘Deadpool/Wade Wilson shows up, says funny stuff, keeps talking, doesn't stop.’"

He admits feeling challenged by the lack of detailed direction, sharing, "I was just basically told just to pull the string on my back and just go."

Despite his discomfort with improvisation, Reynolds acknowledges his penchant for crafting comedic material, stating, "I don't really actually improvise as much as I write. I'll write 10 options for a joke or five options."

During their joint cover story interview, Hugh interjects as Reynolds' reflects on their dynamic.

"I'm going to push back a little on that," Jackman asserts. "I've seen how much you write, and that's true. But if you are thrown something, you improv like no one else."