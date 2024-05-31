Meghan Markle, Prince Harry anticipate severe financial crisis

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's deal is under major threat

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently on edge as future of their deal with Netflix remains uncertain.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams reflected on the waning popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the US and its potential repercussions on their brand.

For the unversed, the former royal pair has been in a contract with the streaming giant worth $100 million dollars since 2020.

According to the royal expert, Netflix has no plans to renew the deal once it reaches expiration in the coming year.

"(The Sussex deal) runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes,” he shared.

Meghan and Harry recently announced a slew of projects as a part of their deal, including the former actress’ cooking show and the prince’s documentary on Polo.

Fitzwilliams continued: "Meghan's programme for Netflix on cookery and entertaining and her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and Harry's series for Netflix on polo, show some much-needed activity (but) they clearly need more A-list endorsements.

Concerns intensify for the Sussexes and their deal due to recent leadership swap, which saw Dan Lin being appointed to oversee film production division.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mr Lin will aim to create “fewer, bigger, better” films and series for the giant at lower prices, which could be a death knell for the Sussexes at Netflix.

“Gone are the days when Netflix would fork over seemingly unlimited budgets,” the outlet warned.